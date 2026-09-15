UP Cabinet decisions: 900 new courts, PRD allowance hike among 23 proposals cleared

In a major move to bring down the pendency of court cases and ensure expeditious justice, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up 900 new courts across 75 districts of the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the UP Cabinet on September 15. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These include 237 courts of Higher Judicial Service (HJS) officers, 391 of Civil Judge (Senior Division) and 272 courts of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved 23 proposals.

Briefing media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna said 1,20,66,105 cases are pending across the 75 districts. He said the number of courts to be set up in a district would depend on the pendency of cases there.

Khanna said in all 6,656 new posts will be created following setting up of the new courts and the move will lead to recurring expenditure of RS 693.59 crore per annum along with non-recurring expenditure of ₹8.72 crore.

The Allahabad high court has proposed setting up of 9,149 additional courts and in the first phase 900 new courts are being set up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chitrakoot Link E-way cleared {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chitrakoot Link E-way cleared {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The cabinet also approved a proposal to develop an access-controlled greenfield six-lane Chitrakoot Link Expressway, 15.172 km long, on an EPC mode with an estimated cost of ₹1,008.67 crore. The link expressway would connect Bharatkoop on Bundelkhand Expressway with the Chitrakoot Dham.

Hike in PRD personnel duty allowance

The UP Cabinet gave its nod to a proposal to increase duty allowance paid to Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) personnel from ₹500 per day to ₹600 per day. The state government will incur an additional expenditure of ₹608.68 crore following the decision. It also approved cashless medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh for them and their families with an estimated additional expenditure of ₹9.34 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Toy manufacturing policy

The cabinet green-lighted the Uttar Pradesh Toy Manufacturing Policy providing for special incentives to develop the state as the leading toy manufacturing centre. Uttar Pradesh manufactures nearly 50% of the toys produced in India.

New townships

The State Cabinet okayed a proposal to set up new townships in Lucknow, Unnao and Rae Bareli under the Mukhyamantri Shahari Vistarikaran/Incentives for new townships scheme. Under the scheme, the state government provides 50% of the expenditure on land acquisition as seed capital for 20 years.

A maximum seed capital of ₹655.76 crore has been approved and the first instalment of ₹380 crore would be released. Out of this, the development authorities of Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Unnao would get ₹300 crore, ₹40 crore and ₹40 crore respectively.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A proposal to notify the third amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Yojana aur Vikas (Bhu Upyog Parivartan Shulk Nirdharan, Udgrahan and Sangrahan) Rules 2016 was also cleared to allow change of land use at the level of development authorities as part of ease of doing business. The amendment would lead to a reduction in the fees for land use change and delegate state government powers of land use change to development authorities to allow land use change in most categories up to a limit of 6000 square metres.

Nod to ex-Agniveer quota

The UP Cabinet okayed a proposal to allow a seven-year relaxation in the age limit and 20% horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers in recruitment to the posts of constable in the transport department. It also approved a proposal to provide same age relaxation of seven years and 20% horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment of jail warders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NSG regional hub

The State Cabinet cleared a proposal to allocate free of cost 26 hectare (about 65 acre) land of village Pure Lalkhan under Milkipur Tehsil of Ayodhya to Union home ministry to set up National Security Guard (NSG) Regional Hub there.

Ethanol production plant

The cabinet green-lighted a proposal to set up an ethanol production plant at the site of the Chhata Sugar Mill of Uttar Pradesh State Sugar Corporation Limited, which has been closed for 19 years. The ethanol production unit of 120 kilolitres per day capacity to be set up with private investment under concession-cum-lease arrangement on about 20 acre land of the closed sugar mill.