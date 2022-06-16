Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P.: Car-borne thieves lift two SUVs from Lucknow’s Ashiana area

Police officials said CCTV footage suggested that both the vehicles were stolen by the members of the same gang travelling in a white car
The video footage showed three people came in a white car and easily opened the locks of the two SUVs within few minutes (For Representation)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 08:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two sport utility vehicles (SUVs), including one belonging to former Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan’s aide, were stolen from outside the houses of the vehicle owners in Ashiana locality in the state capital early on Wednesday, police said.

Police officials said CCTV footage suggested that both the vehicles were stolen by the members of the same gang travelling in a white colour hatchback car.

The officials said the MLC’s house is in Sector M, Ashiana, and presently he stayed in the same house. They said the SUV of the MLC’s aide Sushil Kumar was parked outside the house when it was stolen.

They said the second SUV was of an Auraiya resident Aman Varsaiya, an oil trader. It was stolen when it was parked outside his rented house in Sector J, Ashiana. The officials said first information reports (FIRs) had been registered with Ashiana police station in connection with both the incidents and efforts were on to trace the vehicle lifters.

They said the video footage showed three people came in a white car and easily opened the locks of the two SUVs within few minutes before fleeing.

