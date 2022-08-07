U.P.: Caught copying, Lucknow’s Shia PG college student assaults asst professor

A BA fourth semester student of Shia PG College, Lucknow, allegedly physically assaulted an assistant professor after the former was caught copying during an examination on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the student and he has also been served a show-cause notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra Kumar, an assistant professor, faculty of law, Shia PG College, in a written complaint to principal, S Sabihe Raza Baqri alleged that one Rahul Tiwari, who was appearing in Rashtra Gaurav examination, first misbehaved with him and later assaulted him physically. Besides, he also allegedly issued threats to him.

“A four-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and submit its report by Monday so that appropriate action may be taken in this matter,” said Shia PG College principal S Sabihe Raza Baqri.

The committee comprises Prof Bhuvan Bhaskar Srivastava, chief proctor, Prof Aga Parvez Masih, centre superintendent, Mirza Mohammad Abu Tayyab, director, self-finance and admission committee, and Pradeep Sharma, a teacher.

“This is a very serious case in which the teacher was assaulted and abused by the student and also threatened. This action of the student is against the Lucknow University Statutes and the Code of Conduct related to the examination of Shia PG College,” Baqri added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The student was asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. The student was asked to submit his explanation before the committee. “If he does not reply, it will be assumed that he does not want to give any explanation in this regard and the college administration will be free to take action at its own level,” the principal said.