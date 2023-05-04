Uttar Pradesh urban local bodies polls: Yogi Adityanath first to cast vote in Gorakhpur booth

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya here, exercising his franchise in the first phase of the urban local bodies’ election at 7.01 am.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath showing his ink-marked finger after voting in Gorakhpur. (ANI PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we can use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to making the city smart and safe,” Adityanath said to reporters.

The chief minister cast his vote at 797 adarsh (model) booth in ward number 78 Purana Gorakhnath and then took refreshments.

“The weather is pleasant in May. I think it’s God’s blessing so that people can elect a good urban government and can cast their votes. The State Election Commission has made all the necessary arrangements to conduct the elections. I appeal to all to cast their votes,” he said.

“Yaad rehe, pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan (vote first, breakfast later),” he said. The catchphrase has been used in an earlier election by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Amid tight security, voting on the state has begun from 7am. In a total of 37 districts in Uttar Pradesh, people will vote in phase 1 of the urban municipal polls. There are more than 2.40 crore voters in the state,” he said.

“Today, exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India,” Yogi Adityanath later tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, the chief minister had reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening. After voting on Thursday, he left to address election rallies in Basti and Siddharthnagar districts where polling is scheduled in the second phase on May 11.

Fisheries minister and Nishad party founder Dr Sanjay Nishad, and state minister Vijay Laxmi Goutam cast their votes at booths in Gorakhpur and Deoria, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party mayoral candidate Manglesh Srivastav and SP nominee Kajal Nishad also exercised their franchise in Gorakhpur.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)