Trinity of demography, democracy and diversity makes India special: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that youths have always played a huge role in giving a new direction to society in every period.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural program of the Youth-20 Summit (Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural program of the Youth-20 Summit organised under G-20 at Rudraksh International Convention Centre, Sigra.

Adityanath said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also an MP of Varanasi, for giving UP the opportunity to organise several summits related to the G-20 summit.

The chief minister expressed hope that this will go with a message of new inspiration to the youths of the world.

“...If we look at the system of India since ancient times, the youth did many things in their time. Lord Shriram had taken a resolution to end the demonic powers completely from the land of India when he was a youth. When Lord Krishna freed Mathura from the tyranny of Kansa and demons, he was a youth. Mahatma Buddha, who gave the message of creation to the world, gave the first sermon after attaining enlightenment in this Sarnath at a young age,” Adityanath said.

He said whether it was Lord Ram or Lord Krishna, Shankaracharya or Vivekananda, they have all made contributions to the country’s development in every period.

The CM said that Adi Shankar, who established peethas in four corners of India and strengthened the cultural unity of India, lived only for 32 years. Swami Vivekananda worked to increase the prestige of India and lived only 39 years, whereas Swami Pranavanand lived only 42 years of life, said Adityanath.

Praising the nation’s cultural diversity, Adityanath said that India is the centre of attraction for people all around the world due to its cultural diversity and unity.

He said that believing in democratic traditions, the gesture with which the population of 1.4 billion is working under the glorious leadership for unity and integrity, also presents India as the world’s largest youth population.

“This trinity of demography, democracy and diversity makes us special. Our country is presiding over this G-20 event in the first year of Amritkal,” he added.

Adityanath said that every Indian is not only eager for these events but also feels proud to represent emerging India on the global stage.