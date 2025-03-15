U.P. cities see high temp heralding long fight with summer

Several UP cities, including Varanasi, Jhansi and Prayagraj have started experiencing heat-wave-like conditions in the first two weeks of March. Varanasi (BHU) observatory station on Saturday recorded the highest temperature in the state at 39.9 degrees Celsius, which is 8.5 degrees above normal. On Wednesday, the mercury rose to 39.3 degrees Celsius in Jhansi. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“On Saturday, Varanasi, Prayagraj (39.6), Churk (Sonbhadra) experienced 39.4 degrees Celsius, Fursatganj (Amethi) recorded 37 degrees and Lucknow (36.9) recorded highest temperature in the first fortnight of March in the recent climatological period i.e. 1991 onwards,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Increase in number of heat wave days

The IMD has predicted that there is a possibility of an effective increase in the number of heat wave days in the summer season (March-May) due to which the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay higher than normal at most places in the state, warned Singh, on Saturday.

Relief likely today

As the day and night temperatures rise, the IMD forecast suggests the possibility of a partly cloudy sky with rain/thundershowers likely at isolated places over UP. The Met has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over UP. Gusty winds (speed 30-40 Kmph) very likely at isolated places over UP. Lucknow may experience partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain/drizzle as well.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to have no significant change during next 48 hours and gradually fall by 2-3°C for subsequent two days and gradually rise by 2 to 4°C thereafter. There was no large change in night temperatures in all the divisions of the state during the last 24 hours.

Hamirpur experienced 38.2°C, Ghazipur 38, Varanasi (airport) 37.8, Sultanpur 37.4, Gorakhpur 37.2, Jhansi 37.1 and Fursatganj 37 degree Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 36.9 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1°C to +5°C) in Kanpur (IAF), Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Unnao, Moradabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Agra Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Meerut, Bagpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur divisions and above normal (+1.6°C to +3°C) in remaining divisions. Ayodhya recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 16 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius in the state was recorded at Varanasi (BHU). The day temperatures rose appreciably in Ayodhya (Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi), Prayagraj (Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh) and Bareilly (Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur) divisions of the state and there was no large

change in the remaining divisions.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower occurred at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh and very light rain/thundershower occurred at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. Chief amount of rainfall recorded (in cm) at 08:30 hrs IST are Behat (Saharanpur) Budhana (Muzaffarnagar), Rampur Maniharan (Saharanpur)-1 each.