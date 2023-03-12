U.P. civic polls: AAP promises to waive water tax, halve house tax

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched its campaign for forthcoming local bodies’ polls in the state with the slogan ‘House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf’.Sanjay Singh, the AAP MP and the party’s state incharge, promised to waive water tax and halve house tax if the AAP emerged victorious in local bodies in the civic polls.

Sanjay Singh, the AAP MP and the party’s Uttar Pradesh incharge, made the promises in Lucknow. (HT file)

“There will be no water tax and the house tax will be reduced to half in every local body where the AAP wins,” Singh told media persons. On the occasion, he also announced party incharges for 633 local body seats.

Promising to replicate AAP’s Delhi model in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said the party will seek votes on the promise of providing clean cities. “People of Delhi voted for AAP and the party gave them a clean city, Mohalla clinics and the best education system. Even the Punjab government is working on the Delhi model,” Singh said.

He also flayed the Centre for the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Opposition leaders across the country. Singh listed out the cases lodged by the CBI against politicians across the state. The AAP announced to launch a 15-day membership campaign and to constitute ward committees for civic polls.

In its preparations for the civic polls, the AAP attacked the Yogi government on the issue of “lack of infrastructure and facilities in government–run primary schools”.