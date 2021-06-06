UP CM Adityanath pushes for contact tracing to fight Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday pressed for contract tracing as a strategy in the state to further control the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread. The state has seen 1,165 positive cases in the last 24 hours, recording a positivity rate of 0.3%, official said.

The state has reported less than 2,000 cases for eight days in a row, according to the official data.

Officials claimed that there has been a drastic and consistent decline in the number of active cases by more than 290,000 in just a span of 37 days.

The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.7% on Sunday, as per the official data.

Authorities have moved to lift coronavirus-induced restrictions in all districts except Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, where the active Covid cases remain above the 600-mark.

The restrictions have now been relaxed for the other 71 out of the 75 districts of the state, ACS Information Navneet Sehgal said.

CM Adityanath has said that the partial coronavirus curfews are aimed at saving the lives and the livelihood of people. The strategy, CM said, also helped the industry to function and retain the employment of millions in the state.

The T3 model (Trace-Test-Treat) helped deal with the Covid-19 second wave, an official statement said.

In a bid to break the infection transmission chain, CM Adityanath on Sunday also emphasised on intensifying contact tracing to enable early detection and treatment of covid patients.

“Contact tracing needs to be further improved to break the chain of infection. On confirmation of each positive case, at least 15 people who might have been in his direct contact should be traced and tested to enable early detection and treatment,” the CM said in a high-level Covid review meeting with senior officials on Sunday.

These combined endeavours are the only way to keep the Covid-19 death rate low and prevent spread of the infection, Adityanath said.

