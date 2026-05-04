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UP CM asks DMs to remain on alert amid heavy rain warning from IMD

UP CM asks DMs to remain on alert amid heavy rain warning from IMD

Published on: May 04, 2026 12:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the district officials to remain on high alert following heavy rains and thunderstorms in several districts, including the state capital, Lucknow.

UP CM asks DMs to remain on alert amid heavy rain warning from IMD

Calling for a proactive approach to disaster management, the chief minister instructed the district magistrates to ensure that relief reaches affected citizens immediately and that the impact of adverse weather is minimised.

The CM's remarks came as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. A red alert indicates extremely hazardous weather conditions expected to cause widespread damage.

According to an official statement, Adityanath directed that compensation for loss of life, livestock, or property damage be disbursed to the victims within 24 hours.

He asked DMs and field officers to stay on the ground to assess the situation firsthand and maintain direct contact with the public.

Following reports of road accidents due to poor visibility and weather conditions, the CM directed officials to expedite rescue operations and ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured at the nearest hospitals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP CM asks DMs to remain on alert amid heavy rain warning from IMD
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP CM asks DMs to remain on alert amid heavy rain warning from IMD
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