UP CM inaugurates auditorium, cultural centre in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ₹52-crore Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium and cultural centre in Gorakhpur on Sunday, stating that positive thinking was promoting the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh.

A state government spokesperson said the main auditorium has a seating capacity of 1076 people and the smaller one has a capacity of 250.

The other facilities include a state-of-the-art media centre, conference hall, parking, canteen and library. The auditorium and the cultural centre have been constructed by the state’s culture department.

The chief minister also released a culture department book on the state government’s achievements of the last four years.

Speaking at the function, the chief minister said there had been a constant demand for auditoriums for public programmes by cultural activists and artistes in Gorakhpur after the formation of the (BJP) government in 2017.

The state-of-the-art auditorium and cultural centre for the Gorakhpur/ east zone had been inaugurated today (Sunday) as per the demand of artistes, he said.

The auditorium should be associated with public welfare and national welfare programmes as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said. Cultivation of art and culture were also a medium for awakening the society, he added.

“High-level facilities have been provided in this auditorium for public programmes, seminars and cultural functions. Now, it is the responsibility of the local public to handle (it) properly for the new generation,” he said.

“People have the responsibility of protecting public property. They should not cause any loss or damage to the structure,” he added.

Asserting that Ramgarh Tal had become a good tourist spot and films were being shot there now, he said there used to be dirt at the place earlier. A water sports complex centre will be built here. Gorakhpur zoo will also be inaugurated soon, he said, adding that the fertilizer factory will be operational by July, providing better facilities to farmers and creating employment opportunities at the local level.

Health services had been expanded with the upgradation of BRD Medical College (in Gorakhpur), he said. In collaboration with the central government, the state government had effectively controlled diseases like encephalitis, he said, adding that AIIMS had been built symbolising the development of Gorakhpur.

Technology had given a thrust to the development process, he observed. The Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana had been implemented, through which free coaching facilities were being provided to students preparing for competitive exams, he added.

It was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort that yoga had been recognised at the global level and June 21 was celebrated as the International Yoga Day now, the chief minister noted. Yoga was the basic foundation of a healthy life, he said.