U.P. CM’s office releases list of best, worst performers in public grievances redressal

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) chief minister’s office has released the list of best and worst performers in public grievances redressal at the district, tehsil and police station levels for July, a government spokesperson said.

“The CM monitors complaints received through Janata Darshan, Jansunwai Samadhan System (IGRS) and CM Helpline as well as action taken on them to rate performances of departments, officials, police stations etc on that basis,” the spokesperson added.

According to the CM’s Office, 28,715 public complaints were received from April 4 to August 16 this year at the Janata Darshan of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. As many as 26,258 complaints have already been resolved while in 3,329 sensitive cases, the reports on the action taken was collected the same day and approval given in 2,677, the CM’s Office said.

As many as 591 reports were returned for not being satisfactory, said the spokesperson in a statement on Saturday.

The CM’s office revealed that the top 10 performing departments, as per the July report, are: Cooperatives, rural development, geology and mining, labour, urban development, home and confidentiality, backward classes welfare, social welfare, irrigation, water resources and panchayati raj.

The bottom 10 departments are recruitment, personnel, ayush, technical education, agricultural marketing, infrastructure and industrial development, housing and urban planning, vocational education, Namami Gange and rural water supply and environment, forest and climate change.

Among the 10 best performing tehsils, Sadar (Prayagraj) is on top. Robertsganj and Ghorawal tehsils in Sonbhadra district are among the worst.

There are seven women’s police stations among the top 10 performing police stations.

These women’s police stations include ones in Lakhimpur Kheri, Kaushambi, Bulandshahr, Maharajganj, Shravasti, Sambhal and Varanasi.

The worst performing police station is Basai Arela in Agra.

Similarly, the 10 best performing districts in terms of quality redressal of complaints received through IGRS and helpline are: Amroha, Prayagraj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Baghpat, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Farrukhabad, Meerut, Etawah and Shamli. The bottom 10 districts include Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Shravasti, Kasganj, Mathura and Basti.

The five best municipal corporations are Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, and Firozabad.

The worst performers include Meerut, Kanpur City, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Mathura.

The top three zones at the ADG and IG level are Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow. The worst performers are Meerut, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj zones.

Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Meerut, Bijnor, Jalaun, Farrukhabad, Lalitpur, Aligarh and Sambhal are among the 10 best performing districts at police commissioner, SSP and SP level.

The worst performers include Kanpur City, Lucknow, Ballia, Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Shamli, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Kanpur Outer and Chitrakoot in this category.