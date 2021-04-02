Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP CM stresses on tracking, testing and treatment of Covid patients
UP CM stresses on tracking, testing and treatment of Covid patients

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to maintain a special vigil over Covid-19 situation in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad and Agra
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Stressing on testing, tracking and treatment, the CM said effective arrangements should be done for treatment of patients and ensuring that they do not further spread the infection.

Stressing on testing, tracking and treatment, the CM said effective arrangements should be done for treatment of patients and ensuring that they do not further spread the infection.

Yogi was reviewing the unlock situation at a high-level meeting at his official residence here.

He said Uttar Pradesh had sufficient resources and experience of successfully treating Covid-19 patients and containing the epidemic.

He said a better coordination should be made between use of resources and experience to effectively fight the pandemic.

He said all necessary steps should be taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in villages in the state. He said the people were coming to rural areas for festivals and panchayat elections and there was a need to take effective measures to check the spread of Covid-19. He said public address system should be effectively used to educate people about protection against coronavirus infection.

Yogi said use of masks should be made mandatory and those found without a mask at public places should be fined. He said a report about restoring all the Covid hospitals across the state should be made available to him by Friday evening.

He said monitoring committees should be activated and surveillance system should also be made effective. He said number of L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals should be increased.

He said patients in home isolation should be regularly monitored.

Yogi also reviewed the progress of vaccination. He said people of 45-year and above age group should be vaccinated and the pace of vaccination should be stepped up. He said vaccination work should be carried out with full commitment in accordance with guidelines of union government. He said wastage of vaccine should be checked under any circumstances.

