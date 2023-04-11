Efficiency of 112 helpline depends on quick PRV response: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised quick response of police response vehicle (PRV) vans on all calls received on emergency number 112, installing CCTV cameras in all police stations across the state and creating awareness among people about all emergency helpline numbers.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Taking stock of services of emergency number UP-112 and women helpline 1090, he issued necessary instructions to make them better and more efficient. During the review meeting, the CM said usefulness of 112 emergency service depends on quick response.

Yogi said in 2016, when the emergency service was launched, response time of PRV vans was one hour. “Today, it has come down to 9.44 minutes,” he added. Stressing on further bringing down response time, the CM emphasised increasing number of PRV vans and equipping all of them with GPS device and body-worn cameras.

He said from June 2016 till date, 84 percent of complaints received on 112 were resolved on the spot. “Parking places for PRV vehicles should be decided according to local requirement and it should be ensured that this service is not misused under any circumstances,” the CM said.

Several helpline numbers have been issued for immediate assistance of public in emergency situations. Adityanath also stressed on making general public aware of all helpline numbers. Emergency number 112 is for police help, 101 for fire, 108 for ambulance, 1090 for women power line, 181 for women’s help, 1098 for child help and 1930 for cyber helpline.

Apart from this, 1076 is also available as the chief minister’s helpline number. The CM instructed officials that every information received on emergency helpline numbers should be taken seriously. “Be sensitive to the victim and try to solve problems as soon as possible,” he said. He also stressed on installing CCTV cameras in all 1758 police stations across the state.

“Police communication system should also be updated. With the help of technology, mobile phones can be used as wireless sets,” said the CM. In the first phase, this project will be launched in Barabanki district.

Women beat police

For the first time in the state, women police personnel were given the responsibility as ‘beat’ police. A total of 10,417 Mahila beats have been constituted. Around 1.29 lakh chaupals have been organised by women beat officers and over 19 lakh women participated in them.

“Two-wheelers should also be provided to women beat officers and required funds will be made available by the state government,” the CM said.

Integration of services

“Integration of services like 101, 108, 1090 and 181 with 112 and use of technology like GPS, radio wireless, mobile/web app has made this service successful,” the CM said.

“Women and child protection organisation, established by the state government, is setting new standards for the protection of women and children,” he added. “Mission Shakti is being praised all across the country for women’s safety,” the CM said.

