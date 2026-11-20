Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother Savitri Devi (91) died at his ancestral Panchur village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Friday morning. She had reportedly been suffering from age-related ailments.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays last respects to his mother Savitri Devi who passed away after a prolonged illness at their ancestral Panchur village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on November 20. (PTI photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yogi was addressing thousands of students at a tablet distribution ceremony in Gorakhpur when he received the news. Despite the personal tragedy, he completed his scheduled interaction with students, posed for photographs with beneficiaries and encouraged them before leaving for his native village.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Cancelling all his programmes lined up in Gonda and Lucknow, he reached Panchur on Friday evening and paid his last respects to her. Her last rites will be performed on Saturday in Haridwar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, top BJP and opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and a host of dignitaries expressed condolences.

Yogi arrived at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport from Lucknow and later travelled by helicopter to the helipad at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College in Bithyani, Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal. From Bithyani, he travelled by road to his ancestral village Panchur.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He offered floral tribute to his mother and spent some time beside her mortal remains. He later shared an emotional post along with a photograph on X and wrote: “Maa…Om Shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He offered floral tribute to his mother and spent some time beside her mortal remains. He later shared an emotional post along with a photograph on X and wrote: “Maa…Om Shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier in 2020, Yogi’s father Anand Singh Bisht had passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, after a prolonged illness. However, as it was the Covid pandemic time, Yogi could not go to the funeral.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over her death. In a post on X, Dhami said the news of Savitri Devi’s passing was deeply saddening and described her death as an irreparable loss to the family.

“Mother’s love, blessings and affection are the most precious assets of life,” Dhami said, offering his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family. He also prayed to Baba Kedar to grant the departed soul a place at his holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yogi Adityanath was born in 1972 in Panchur village. He left home early in his life and later became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, who was then the head of the Gorakhnath Math.

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt also expressed grief and condolences over Savitri Devi’s death. In his condolence message, Bhatt said the news was deeply saddening and heart-wrenching.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give Yogi Adityanath and other grieving family members the strength to bear the immense loss.

Bhatt said the country and the state would remain indebted to Savitri Devi for giving her son the values and upbringing that inspired him to dedicate himself to Sanatan and national service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}