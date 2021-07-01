UP CM Yogi to inaugurate 340.82-km long-Purvanchal Expressway next month

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adtiyanath will inaugurate the 340.82-km-long Purvanchal Expressway next month, state minister for industrial development Satish Mahana said on Thursday. Describe as the "dream project" of the UP government, the six-lane expressway will connect Chand Saray village near Gosainganj in Lucknow district with Haydaria village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district.

The work is almost completed and will be functional by next month, Mahana also said in the release. The expressway has a total project value of ₹22,494 crore and is aimed the for the development of the remotest eastern region.

Apart from this, the construction work of the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway will also pick pace in September, Mahana also informed while addressing the media virtually.

"Owing to a conducive environment, Uttar Pradesh has become the first choice for industrialists nationally and internationally," he said at the briefing. "Better infrastructure, safety, security and adjusting attitude of the state government have allured industrialists to set up their industry in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Mahana, further informed that even during the Covid-19 pandemic Uttar Pradesh has received its first overseas investment and leading electronic companies such as Samsung and Microsoft have shown interest in setting up production units in the state.

Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary and chief executive officer, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) was also part of the press briefing. The Uttar Pradesh government is geared up to boost construction of the 594-km Ganga Expressway which will be built at a cost of ₹36,387.17 crore, Awasthi informed.

He also informed that more than 85 per cent of land has been acquired for the construction of the longest Ganga Expressway in the state and more than ₹5,000 crore has been given to over 62 thousand farmers.

The Ganga Expressway will pass through 12 districts -- Meerut, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

