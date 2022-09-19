Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. Cong authorises Sonia for election to all party posts

U.P. Cong authorises Sonia for election to all party posts

lucknow news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:15 PM IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been authorised to take all decisions with regard to election to all party posts, said party’s Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Monday authorised Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take a decision with regard to election to all party posts. A unanimous resolution in this regard was passed at the convention of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates held at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here.

“Yes, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been authorised to take all decisions,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari who moved the resolution.

Former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, party MLA Virendra Chaudhary, former CLP leader Pradeep Mathur, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and former MP Brajlal Khabri along with other delegates seconded the resolution. Party’s assistant election officer Rameshwar Dudi presided over the convention. The Congress high command had recently asked all the state units to pass such resolutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP