UP Congress plays high-stakes politics ahead of 2027 assembly polls

From the promise of financial assistance and organisational recognition to the threat of removal for poor performance, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has put its organisational machinery across all 75 districts on a high-stakes “carrot-and-stick” formula. The message to its office-bearers ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections is clear: “perform to stay in the team.” UPCC president Aradhna Mishra addressing district presidents (Sourced)

With Akhilesh Yadav announcing that the Congress has submitted a list of 181 constituencies to contest, and seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party set to begin on November 17, district-level organisational strength has become more crucial than ever. According to UP Congress Committee (UPCC) in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and state president Aradhna Mishra, the party intends to claim seats based on organisational strength and past performance.

At the first meeting of district office-bearers since she took charge as UPCC president, Aradhna Mishra announced that all district and city presidents, along with frontal organisation office-bearers, would continue in their current positions. This announcement ended speculation regarding their removal and provided relief to a party aiming to avoid last-minute infighting ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and the seat-sharing negotiations, which must be concluded by the end of November.

However, the assurance came with a caveat: those failing to deliver on assigned tasks face potential removal.

“They are our frontline warriors. The entire team across 75 districts including district and city presidents and frontal organisation chairpersons, will remain in place. Set aside past differences, work together and prepare to contest and win the elections to form the government,” Mishra said.

Party insiders noted that while an organisational reshuffle is not entirely off the table, with approximately 5-10% of district-level office-bearers likely to be replaced, their performance over the next two to four weeks will determine their continuity.

The last district-level teams were constituted in March 2025, marking the first time in several years that incumbent office-bearers have been retained.

Performance targets were outlined by Rajendra Pal Gautam, who emphasised that the party would closely monitor progress regarding booth-level strengthening and voter verification.

“You have been given a target to strengthen booths, which needs to be completed in a week,” Gautam told the office-bearers, outlining the first phase of their objectives.

“Get votes verified in 15 days,” he added, detailing the second level. “Any district president who does not get votes verified will be declared as failed. It is exam time, not just for us but for you, and we all have to clear it.”

Gautam’s targets were paired with a potential reward, specifically involving direct financial assistance. “We are attempting to provide monthly help to the accounts of district presidents so they can work with more zeal. While this is still under consideration, we are working on it,” Gautam said during the closed-door meeting, which was attended by at least 135 office-bearers from 75 districts.

Regarding the INDIA alliance, Mishra and Gautam stated that talks would be held in New Delhi among top leaders of the two parties. The Congress, which has been working on all 403 assembly constituencies, plans to contest in alliance while supporting SP candidates in the remaining seats.

“We have our workers in the entire state. We are working on all seats, and this is to extend support to alliance candidates where we are not contesting,” said Aradhna Mishra.

UP Congress working president Imran Masood cautioned workers to remain focused on building a narrative for the election. “Elections are fought with a narrative. And the man who can fight the BJP is Rahul Gandhi. We have to be strong and build this narrative for the elections. You have to reiterate Rahul Gandhi’s name everywhere, from shops to when you meet people,” said Imran.