U.P. deputy CM meets deceased doctor’s kin in Prayagraj, assures govt job to wife

U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak met family members of Dr Deependra Singh, who recently breathed his last during the intervening night of June 17-18, here in Prayagraj, on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, at his request, Dr Singh, who had been suffering from an acute liver ailment, was transferred from the district hospital of Chitrakoot to Prayagraj but the transfer letter arrived 13 days after his death.

The deputy CM, on his visit to Sangam city to take part in the tree plantation drive, arrived at the residence of Dr Singh at Allahapur locality of Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Meeting the family members, Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, shared their pain and consoled the family.

According to his family members, Dr Singh had been requesting a transfer to Prayagraj owing to his illness for the past two years.

“My brother was suffering from an infection in the liver and was requesting a transfer for the past around two years, but all the requests failed to have any impact. He was on leave for the past three months, and he finally breathed his last on the intervening night of June 17-18,” said Hemendra Singh, brother of the deceased. He further informed that they saw the transfer list on WhatsApp on the morning of July 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to the media at Dr Singh’s residence, Pathak said, “I have met the family members of Dr Singh and have assured that the medical fraternity and the department have lost one of their family members and the government stands with the family during these testing times. It is our responsibility to help the family in every possible way”.

Dr Singh’s wife, Dr Abha said that she requested the deputy CM to absorb her in the state medical services as per her eligibility, and the deputy CM has assured her of a government job.