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UP DGP issues circular, orders officers to communicate grounds of arrest in writing to all detainees

The circular, issued from the DGP’s office on May 2, 2026 and accessed by HT, was prompted by a Supreme Court direction in the matter of ‘Manjit Singh versus the State of Uttar Pradesh’, asking the state to ensure compliance with constitutional and statutory provisions on informing arrestees of grounds of detention.

Published on: May 09, 2026 07:08 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has issued a state-wide circular directing officers to clearly communicate the grounds of arrest to every arrestee in writing and in a language they understand, warning that failure to comply could render the arrest illegal and lead to the person’s release by courts.

The DGP circular was accompanied by a communication from additional commissioner of police, Lucknow, Vinod Kumar Shahi, flagging a pattern of systemic non-compliance by field officers across multiple cases. (File)

The circular, issued from the DGP’s office on May 2, 2026 and accessed by HT, was prompted by a Supreme Court direction in the matter of ‘Manjit Singh versus the State of Uttar Pradesh’, asking the state to ensure compliance with constitutional and statutory provisions on informing arrestees of grounds of detention.

The Supreme Court’s intervention followed a series of Allahabad high court rulings in habeas corpus petitions decided on December 9, 2025, and March 3, 2026, which found that UP Police had repeatedly failed to communicate the grounds of arrest to persons taken into custody.

In the matter decided on March 3, 2026, the high court found that the petitioner had been illegally arrested since January 27, 2026 and held in jail for over three months without being informed of the grounds of his detention. The court declared the arrest and detention illegal and ordered his immediate release.

The DGP circular was accompanied by a communication from additional commissioner of police, Lucknow, Vinod Kumar Shahi, flagging a pattern of systemic non-compliance by field officers across multiple cases.

The communication noted that the issue had been brought to the notice of the principal secretary (home) and the DGP, and referred to the Supreme Court’s ruling in ‘Prabir Purkayastha versus State’ as well as an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, both of which reinforced the mandatory nature of the requirement. Despite this, field officers had continued to violate the provisions, necessitating fresh directions.

The circular instructs all police officers across UP to ensure strict compliance in every case without exception. Superintendents of police and commissioners of police have been directed to personally ensure their subordinate officers follow the mandate. Officers found in violation face a dual consequence — arrests being declared illegal by courts and personal financial liability for exemplary costs recovered by the state from them.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP DGP issues circular, orders officers to communicate grounds of arrest in writing to all detainees
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP DGP issues circular, orders officers to communicate grounds of arrest in writing to all detainees
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