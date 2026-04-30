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UP: Digambar Jain temple issues dress code for women – avoid western outfits, cover your heads

UP: Digambar Jain temple issues dress code for women – avoid western outfits, cover your heads

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Baghpat , The Digambar Jain temple in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has issued a dress code for women devotees, asking them to avoid "western outfits", wear "modest clothes" and cover their heads while entering the temple premises.

UP: Digambar Jain temple issues dress code for women – avoid western outfits, cover your heads

In a notice issued a few days ago, the temple management said women should not enter the temple in "half-pants, bermudas, mini skirts, or western outfits such as jeans and tops".

The temple in Baraut village is a prominent centre of the Digambar Jain tradition and houses an idol of Parshvanath. It is considered an important spiritual site, attracting devotees from several states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Temple committee member Ankush Jain said the guidelines aim to maintain the sanctity and decorum of the religious site and is not intended to curtail personal freedom. "The decision has been taken to promote a sense of devotion and discipline among devotees," he said.

Temple manager Prabhat Jain said on Thursday the dress code has been put up on a board outside the temple and efforts are being made to ensure compliance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Digambar Jain temple issues dress code for women – avoid western outfits, cover your heads
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Digambar Jain temple issues dress code for women – avoid western outfits, cover your heads
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