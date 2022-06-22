UP dy CM launches drive to collect feedback from patients in hospitals

Lucknow: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday launched ‘Swasthya Apka-Sankalp Sarkar ka’ drive, to collect direct feedback from patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals in various districts.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak who holds the health, family welfare and medical education portfolio, said the state government was committed to providing better health facilities to patients in government hospitals. “I have inspected 43 health facilities across the state and interacted with the patients,” he said.

“The medical officers have been directed to provide better facilities to the patients, maintain cleanliness in hospitals and ensure availability of medicines, wheelchairs and drinking water. The equipment in the hospitals should remain functional,” he said.

The patients should not face problems in registration and the doctors should be present in the OPD on time. They should also take rounds of wards where patients are admitted. The doctors and para medical staff of the hospitals should behave well with the patients, he said.

“I will collect daily feedback from two patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals in 10 districts on phone. Action will be taken against the medical staff if patients complain of any irregularity or lack of facilities in the hospital,” Pathak said.

The director general, medical and health and director general, medical education have been directed to provide the list of patients. The selection of the patients will be random. The feedback of the patients is essential in improving the health services, as per the deputy CM,

Pathak spoke to the patients admitted to government hospitals in Hardoi, Lucknow, Basti and Etah districts.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government was running 170 hospitals at the district level, 943 community health centres, 3,649 primary health centres and 25,848 health sub centres in the state. The patients were getting health services in 45 medical colleges and the construction of 14 medical colleges was in progress. At present 1,572 surgeons were working in government hospitals and daily over 3,000 operations were performed, he said.

‘Follow Covid protocol’

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the number of Covid patients was increasing. In the past 24 hours, 682 fresh Covid cases had been reported in the state, taking the total active cases in UP to 3,257.

“The people should follow the Covid protocol strictly. The state government has laid thrust on vaccination. The people have been urged to take the second dose as well as the booster dose. The state government is monitoring the situation and once the active cases touch 8,000 tally, strict measures will be implemented in the state,”, he said.