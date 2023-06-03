U.P.: Efforts begin to conserve Prayagraj division’s 27 under-threat smaller rivers

Efforts have begun to rejuvenate 27 smaller rivers in four districts of Prayagraj division which are facing threat of extinction. Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has instructed district magistrates (DMs) and chief development officers (CDOs) of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kushambi and Fatehpur districts to prepare an action plan in a week so that these rivers could flow perennially, said a senior district administration official.

Most of these rivers are minor tributaries of either the Yamuna or the Ganga. (For Representation)

Prayagraj alone has 10 small rivers, including Sasur Khaderi, Mansaita, Tons, Belan, Gorma, Lapri, Tudiyari, Naina and Jwalamukhi. Among them, the existence of Mansaita and Jwalamukhi is almost non-existent and needs rejuvenation.

Because of the declining level of underground water in these rivers, it is high time remedial steps were taken to rejuvenate them, which would in turn, ensure ample quantity of water not only for those living in the vicinity of these rivers but also for the major river system, of which these smaller rivers are the tributaries, said the official.

“Most of these rivers are minor tributaries of either the Yamuna or the Ganga,” he added. However, in due course of time, these rivers are either shrinking or have almost become extinct due to encroachment of the banks of these rivers, be it for construction work or for cultivation besides mining of soil and sand.

The district administration of the respective districts has decided that an action plan would be made and implemented to clean the rivers and rejuvenate them.

The bushes will be cleared and the irrigation department (canal section) could get the silt removed under MNREGA. Likewise, minor check dams can also be constructed on these rivers to conserve the rainwater which will help these rivers to be perennial.

The forest department would also come up with an action plan for massive tree plantation on the banks of rivers. Apart from this, the drains falling into these rivers should also be cleaned, said another senior district administration officer while confirming the development.