UP elections: BJP senior leader BL Santhosh on a two-day visit to Lucknow

Santhosh in his previous visit to Lucknow held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and was accompanied by the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Santhosh had refuted speculations of leadership change in Uttar Pradesh and defended chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.(BL Santhosh/Facebook)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary BL Santhosh will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow starting Monday for discussing poll strategy with BJP leaders for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Santhosh will be in Lucknow on June 21 and June 22. It is Santhosh’s second visit to Lucknow in a month.

Santhosh in his previous visit to Lucknow held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and was accompanied by the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh. Santhosh’s visit is part of the BJP’s efforts to strengthen the organisation ahead of the assembly elections next year.

“National general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will hold meetings with party office bearers and review the post-COVID centres, vaccination awareness campaign and other 'sevaa' works. He will also give his guidance for upcoming party campaigns and programmes,” a statement released by the party said. Santhosh visit also comes after the BJP appointed state MLC AK Sharma, a former IAS officer, as Uttar Pradesh BJP’s vice president.

During his earlier visit, Santhosh had refuted speculations of leadership change in Uttar Pradesh and defended chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and the Congress are planning to make the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of Covid-19 as the main issue ahead of the assembly polls.

A few leaders from the BJP have also expressed their concerns regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in UP but the party maintains that all differences have been ironed out. Union minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday also said that Yogi Adityanath’s commitment cannot be questioned as he worked hard even when he was infected with Covid-19.

A party official familiar with the developments also said that the party will start its preparations in full swing and enter ‘election mode’ a few days ahead of the Diwali festival in November.

