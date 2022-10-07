UP feels the sting of dengue: 2,103 cases reported till Sept 30

LUCKNOW There is a sudden spike in dengue cases across Uttar Pradesh and experts said the number might swell in the days to come due to an increase in the number of spots that favour mosquito breeding. The state has reported 2,103 dengue cases and one death between January and September this year, as compared to 11,097 cases and three deaths during the same period in 2021.

On Friday, Lucknow reported 34 fresh dengue cases, which included 21 men. The cases were reported from Aliganj, NK Road, Indira Nagar, Kakori, Malihabad, Chinhat and Rajajipuram, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

As many as 42 new dengue cases surfaced in Lucknow on Thursday and eight the previous day. So far, the state capital has reported over 300 cases.

“The receding monsoon rains have compensated for the rain deficit in September, but this has resulted in waterlogging at several places, which is favourable for mosquito breeding,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Currently, at least a dozen dengue patients are admitted to different hospitals in the city. The district malaria officer of Lucknow has asked private laboratories conducting dengue tests to get confirmatory tests done from the state lab also.

WHY THE SUDDEN SPURT

Experts said many areas are waterlogged due to heavy showers. “Mosquito breeding will take place if stagnant water stays for a few days and the day’s temperature rises. This could further add to the dengue figures,” said Prof Kauser Usman, senior faculty, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

WHAT TO DO

Doctors said removing stagnant water in and around houses and other establishments is the best way to cut the source of mosquito breeding. “Sprinkle lime over stagnant water till you can’t remove it,” said Dr Rama Srivastava, former president, IMA, Lucknow.

IN PRAYAGRAJ

Dengue continues to spread its tentacles in Prayagraj despite the efforts of district medical and health officials. With 12 fresh cases on Friday, the total count of people affected by it this year has risen to 263, show official records.

Among all the patients, 229 have already recovered while the remaining 34 are undergoing treatment. However, the count is still much below 1,299 cases that were reported in the district in 2021 or 1,121 cases in 2019, said officials.

District malaria officer, Prayagraj, AK Singh said fresh cases on Friday were reported from localities like Naini, Daraganj, Teliyarganj, Rajapur, Civil LInes, Phaphamau and Civil Lines among other places.

The DMO said a total of 210 beds, including 25 each in Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Dufferin Hospital and SRN Hospital, along with 35 beds at Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital besides five beds each in the 20 CHCs, have been reserved for dengue patients. The fever helpdesk is also active in the district’s community health centres and urban primary health centres.

