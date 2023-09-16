U.P.: Five of a family die as roof of dilapidated house collapses in Lucknow

Five members of a family, including three children, died after the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Anand Nagar Fateh Ali area of Alambagh in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Saturday morning, police said. As per the police, the railway had declared the house unsafe for living and even issued a notice to the family to vacate it but they continued to live there.

Officials at the site of the tragedy in Lucknow on September 16. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The deceased have been identified as Satish Chandra, 40, Sarojini Devi, 35, their daughter Harshita, 10, and two sons Harshit, 13, and Ansh, 6. Taking cognizance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to visit the spot and examine the situation.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister of India Rajnath Singh, who was in his Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, expressed their grief over the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Lucknow district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar rushed to the spot after being informed of the tragic incident. The police said all family members were sleeping when the roof caved in and they all got buried under the debris. After getting information about the incident, a team of police and firefighters reached the spot and pulled out the five bodies.

Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Upendra Agarwal said the incident apparently occurred at around 5am when the family was sleeping. He said the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination and the relatives of the deceased had been informed of the tragic incident.

Senior divisional commercial manager, Northen Railway, Rekha Sharma said the house was declared dilapidated and a notice was issued earlier to vacate the house. She said the victim family was living in the house illegally and it was being probed as to how they were living there.

However, the victims’ neighbours informed the media that Satish Chandra’s mother Ram Dulari was employed with the railway. She died on April 7, 2022. They said the family was living in the house even after Ram Dulari’s death and Satish was making efforts to get a job as her dependant.

