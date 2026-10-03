UP freezes 34% of cyber fraud money in September, exceeds national average

Uttar Pradesh froze 34% of the money involved in reported cyber frauds in September, higher than the national average of 31%, according to a release issued by the state government media cell on Saturday. The government attributed the figure to technology-driven intervention through the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), which helps stop the movement of defrauded money and facilitate its recovery.

The government attributed the figure to technology-driven intervention through the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre. (For representation)

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According to the release, the CFMC uses real-time routing and data sharing to trace and freeze money diverted by cyber fraudsters. In several cases, recovery of up to 100% of the defrauded amount was recorded when action was initiated within the prescribed timeframe, it said.

The government said the emphasis had shifted beyond preventing cybercrime to immediately stopping the movement of defrauded money and facilitating its recovery. Once a complaint is received, the concerned bank is alerted to initiate steps to hold or freeze the transaction.

The state has also conducted around 84,000 cyber-awareness drives covering phishing, fake websites, data theft, fraudulent approvals and other methods used by cyber criminals. The campaigns were held at places including cinema halls and railway stations, besides community and educational platforms, the release said.

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Citing SP (Cyber Crime) Rajesh Yadav, the release said the first hour after a cyber fraud is crucial. Immediate reporting increases the possibility of putting the money on hold or freezing it before it is transferred through other accounts.

UP has cyber help desks at police stations, while a 1930 call centre and the CFMC are operational in Lucknow. The system facilitates immediate coordination with banks after complaints are received, the government said.

The release said DG (Cyber Crime) Binod Kumar Singh had also focused on improving the technical capabilities of police personnel through training in emerging areas of cybercrime, including AI-generated deepfakes and mule accounts.

The government said combating cyber crime required coordination among police, banks and citizens. It highlighted the involvement of schools and colleges, gram panchayats, self-help groups, youth and sports clubs and local organisations in awareness campaigns.

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The national 31% figure and UP’s 34% figure in the release refer specifically to the September fund-freezing rate, rather than the overall rate of recovery of cyber fraud losses.