Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. getting ready to hold global investors’ summit in two years
lucknow news

U.P. getting ready to hold global investors’ summit in two years

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given directives for holding the summit to attract large-scale investment while viewing presentations of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector on April 15 this year
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given directives for the summit in April this year. (HT file)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun preparations for hosting a global investors’ summit in the next two years to attract an investment of 10 lakh crore in the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given directives for holding the summit to attract large-scale investment while viewing presentations of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector here on April 15, 2022.

“Yes, the state government proposes to hold a global investors’ summit in next two years to attract investment of 10 lakh crore and preparations for the same have already begun,” an official spokesman said.

The state government also proposes to hold national and international road shows and more such ground-breaking ceremonies in the next five years in the state to boost size of gross state domestic product (GSDP) and achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy.

The state government is in the process of appointing a consultant to work out a roadmap to boost the GSDP to one trillion dollars. The state government is likely to work out a new industrial policy and may update various other policies that include electric vehicle, warehousing logistics and defence and aerospace policies.

RELATED STORIES

An improvement may be needed in the state’s startup policy, electronics manufacturing policy and the data centre policy. An official spokesman said the department of industries has received investment proposals worth 20,559 crore from 10 countries including Singapore, the US, Japan, the UK, Canada, Germany and South Korea to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP