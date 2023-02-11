UP Global Investors Summit: Jyotiraditya Scindia says Uttar Pradesh will be No.1 on domestic air circuit

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh will soon become number one in the domestic air circuit in the country and it is the most favourable destination for investment.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was speaking at the session, ‘Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities’, on the second day of the three-day UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

Scindia said: “Earlier, Uttar Pradesh had only two airports. At present, nine airports that are operational in the state.”

Ten new airports are in the under- construction stage and will soon become operational, he added.

“In addition to this, the process to acquire land for two more airports has begun. Soon, Uttar Pradesh will have 21 airports,” he said.

“Soon, Uttar Pradesh will be at number one position in the domestic air circuit in the country,” he added.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said the country’s airlines sector has been democratised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making air travel accessible to common man.

“Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura have always shown a new path to India. Uttar Pradesh has always been and will continue to be a priority in the development of India,” Scindia asserted.

Uttar Pradesh industrial development and NRIs minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said: “In coming days, there will be 21 airports in the state, out of which 16 will be domestic and five will be international.”

“Soon, Uttar Pradesh will be the only state in the country to have five international airports,” he added.

The five international airports in the state will be in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar and Jewar in Noida.

Three MoUs were exchanged during the session.

The others who expressed their views at the session included additional chief secretary, Civil Aviation, SP Goyal; YIAPL chairman Daniel Brichter; Air India Express CEO Alok Singh, former deputy prime Minister of Belgium and vice president of European Investment Bank Chris Peter, CAPA India CEO Kapil Kaul, and head of operations, Akasa Air, Neelu Khatri.

