U.P. government disburses over 1,400 lakh to 11,860 deprived children

LUCKNOW: The state government has disbursed ₹1,423.20 lakh to 11,860 vulnerable children in 2024–25 under the Sponsorship Scheme, a key initiative of the Mission Vatsalya programme of the Central Government, said a government communiqué. This unique initiative is dedicated to addressing the needs of children from families experiencing various hardships.

The scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance of ₹4,000 per child, is aimed at supporting children living in challenging circumstances with their extended families. Notably, the central government covers 60 per cent of the assistance, while the state government contributes the remaining 40 per cent.

Sandeep Kaur, director, Women Welfare, stated, “The Sponsorship Scheme, approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on July 17, 2022, as part of the Government of India’s Mission Vatsalya initiative, has significantly expanded its reach. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the scheme supported 7,018 children with a total disbursement of ₹910.07 lakh. So far in the fiscal year 2024-25, it has provided ₹1,423.20 lakh to 11,860 children.”

B ChandraKala, secretary, women and child development department, remarked, “Childhood is a crucial period that shapes the future of individuals. The objective of the Sponsorship Scheme is to ensure that every child attends school and leads a fulfilling life. This fiscal year has already seen a notable increase in both beneficiaries and funding. Our goal is to extend the scheme to 20,000 children by the end of the year.”

This unique initiative is dedicated to addressing the needs of children from families experiencing various hardships. It supports children in situations such as those with widowed, divorced, or abandoned mothers, or those whose parents are suffering from serious or life-threatening diseases. The programme also assists children who are homeless, destitute, or living in displaced families, as well as those in conflict with the law.

It also extends aid to children rescued from child trafficking, child marriage, child labour, and begging, and those who have been affected by natural disasters, have disabilities, or who have run away from home. Additionally, it supports children with imprisoned parents, those affected by HIV/AIDS, and those whose guardians are financially, physically, or mentally unable to care for them.

The eligibility criteria are carefully designed to target those most in need, with income limits set at ₹72,000 per annum for rural and ₹96,000 per annum for urban guardians. In cases where both parents or legal guardians have passed away, the income limit criteria are waived.

To apply for the scheme, guardians must submit the required documents, including Aadhaar cards, income certificates, age certificates, death certificates of guardians, and proof of registration in an educational institution, to the District Child Protection Unit or District Probation Officer’s office.