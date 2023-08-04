Ayodhya to have advanced security before Ram temple doors open for devotees

LUCKNOW UP government will deploy advanced security and elaborate crowd management systems in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts ahead of the opening of the Ram temple in January next year, said special director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Friday.

Footfall in Ayodhya is likely to increase manifold as was experienced in Varanasi after the new Kashi Vishwanath corridor came up.

Besides the state police, specialised agencies like the STF and the ATS will be roped in for the purpose. These measures will be taken in wake of threat perception analyzed from time to time, he said.

The Special DG said the security plan will include two plans - the first one for Ayodhya and the other for its adjoining districts where events like melas and snans were organised on different occasions. The security plan includes deployment of state disaster response force at the ghats to curb drowning incidents.

Besides, extra police force had been provided for security enhancement in Varanasi during ongoing ASI survey of Gyanvyapi mosque and senior officials were camping there for supervision of proceedings, said Kumar.

