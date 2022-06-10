UP governor takes 9 VCs to Chandigarh to study academic procedures

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, along with vice chancellors of nine state universities, visited various departments and hostels of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Panjab University and Chandigarh University in Chandigarh on Thursday to study the academic procedures, infrastructure and research laboratories to replicate the best from there.

UP;s universities may soon sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with these institutions to bring about an improvement in quality of education in educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh.

Patel along with the vice chancellors of nine state universities interacted with the faculty and students about the modernization work carried out there and also had a look at Alumni House, Botanical Garden and research laboratories.

“We visited Indian School of Business, Chandigarh, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Chandigarh University, Chandigarh to study the functioning of these institutions. The Panjab University has got A grade in the NAAC rankings. We studied infrastructure, research laboratories and revenue general model of the three institutions. We will work with these institutions to take our universities ahead,” said Mahesh Gupta, additional chief secretary to the governor.

“We have received feedback on various points and Uttar Pradesh’s universities may soon sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to work in collaboration with the three institutions,” said Gupta.

Those who visited the three institutions include Professor Alok Rai of Lucknow University, Professor Vinay Pathak of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Professor Hari Bahadur Shrivastava of Siddharth University, Kapilvastu, Siddharthnagar, Professor Mukesh Pandey of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Professor Sangeeta Shukla of CCS University, Meerut, Professor NB Singh of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, Professor Rajesh Singh of Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhpur, Professor Akhilesh Kumar Singh of Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj and Professor KP Singh, MJP Rohelkhand University, Bareilly.

Professor Rajesh Singh said the state universities definitely needed to learn a lot from the three institutions. He said, “ISB and Chandigarh University are private institutions while the Panjab University is a public varsity. ISB is known for international rankings. The Chandigarh University (A plus) and Panjab University (A) also have good rankings. We need to learn administrative procedures and faculty recruitment systems followed there. We also need to study how the state’s institutions can bring about improvement in rankings. Most of the vice chancellors who visited Chandigarh are ready to sign MoUs in coming days. We hope the MoUs will be signed at Raj Bhawan, Lucknow,” he said.

The governor, who was the chief guest at the Chandigarh University on Thursday, said quality education should be made cheaper and available smoothly. She said efforts should be made to bring about a revolution in the education sector through research and modernization. She also went for inspection of central research laboratory and inaugurated three labs there. She visited hostel number seven and shooting range as well. She said the students should contribute to development by connecting with ‘anganvadi kendras’ and village panchayats. Teachers should not limit their work to universities and ensure that the benefits of research and modernization reached the people in remote areas.

