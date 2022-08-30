U.P. governor visits college, dials absentee students

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel inspected the National Inter College, Lucknow, Hazratganj on Monday.

On finding many students absent, she called some of them over phone and asked reasons for their absence. Governor told students to attend their classes regularly.

Talking to the absentee students over phone, she said that they would miss out on lessons that were taught on the day when they were absent.

“Your being absent will be a huge loss as there is no arrangement for repeating the chapters when you come back to school,” she told the students who were absent.

She also asked teachers to write down the names of students who were present and absent on the blackboard and urged them to motivate students to attend classes daily.

While inspecting the staff room for the teachers, the Governor expressed her displeasure over its upkeep. She said a first-aid-box should be kept in the staff room so that emergency medical aid could be provided to students and teachers.

She asked the art teacher to display the art-works, paintings on the walls of the school. She also asked the students of class 7 about their drawing work and asked the principal to showcase their talents by giving them right opportunities.

She expressed her displeasure on seeing dusty benches in the school auditorium and asked school management to keep the school premises clean. She said that the participation of the students should also be ensured in keeping the premises clean and beautiful.

She expressed her unhappiness on seeing junk kept in the store room and ordered that it be disposed off quickly.

She also visited all the labs in the school and checked the resources there.

She inquired about the experiments from the students during the lab inspection.

District magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar, principal of the school Ramchandra, district inspector of schools Lucknow Rakesh Kumar, teachers of the school and other officers and employees were present during the governor’s inspection.