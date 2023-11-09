U.P. govt accelerates development of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Museum

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive to expedite the development of the Ram Temple Museum in Ayodhya.

The Temple Museum in Ayodhya will narrate the sacred stories of major temples in India (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Efforts to find suitable land for the Temple Museum, spanning approximately 50 acres along the banks of the Saryu River, have been intensified following a directive from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The construction of this grand temple museum will be overseen by the renowned architect Vrinda Sumaya. Sumaya and her team recently inspected three potential sites along the Saryu coast at Jamthara and another site at Rampur Halwara. One of these identified sites will be selected for the construction of the Temple Museum, as per a government release.

The Temple Museum in Ayodhya will narrate the sacred stories of major temples in India and introduce visitors to the fundamental concepts of Sanatan Dharma, as stated in the release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayodhya museum will be divided into 12 galleries, each showcasing the artistic mastery and inspiring a sense of pride and reverence among the spectators. These galleries will also explore the scientific and philosophical aspects of temple architecture, as highlighted in the release.

The museum will explain concepts like the deities in Sanatan Dharma, the philosophy underlying worship methods, the significance of temples for worship, the architectural and craftsmanship aspects of temples, the philosophy behind temple rituals, the social functions of temples beyond worship, and the essential elements of Indian temples.

The inauguration of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22, with prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.

The museum will celebrate the grandeur of Indian temples and their magnificent architecture. It will also educate the youth about the reasons for constructing the Ram Temple at its specific location and the philosophy behind its creation. Furthermore, it will showcase the technologies used in ancient India, as well as the methods of worship and their significance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The temples, along with the ancient Indian educational institutions that developed alongside them, including monasteries, exhibit the exquisite architectural styles of these temples.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON