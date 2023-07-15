U.P. govt appoints ex-IAS officer Arvind Kumar new UPERC chief

The state government has appointed Arvind Kumar, a retired IAS officer and advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the new chairman of Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), a quasi-judicial body vested, among other things, with the power to regulate bulk and retail power tariffs.

New UPERC chairman Arvind Kumar. (Sourced)

The state government issued orders in this regard late on Friday night, said additional chief secretary, energy, Mahesh Gupta when contacted. “Notification for the appointment of Arvind Kumar as UPERC chief have been issued,” he said adding “he will hold office for a period of five years from the date of appointment or till he attains the age of 65, whichever earlier.”

The UPERC’s chief post fell vacant after Raj Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer of 1983 batch, competed his term as the chairman on June 30. Kumar retired from the IAS in February this year and was subsequently appointed advisor to the CM. The government is believed to have rewarded him for the successful holding of the Global Investors’ Summit in February as the infrastructure and industries development commissioner (IIDC).

The three-member selection committee headed by Justice (retired) of Allahabad high court, Umesh Kumar, in its meeting early this week recommended a panel of two names, that is Arvind Kumar and Alok Kumar who retired as the Union secretary, power in June. Both are UP cadre officers belonging to the 1988 batch of the IAS.

Interestingly, Justice Kumar who headed the selection committee, himself has been appointed the chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). Around half a dozen retired and serving IAS officers were among the 33 applicants vying for the top power sector position in the state. However, Alok Kumar and Arvind Kumar were seen top contenders from day one.

Arvind Kumar, who is expected to take over as the sixth UPERC chairman on Monday or Tuesday, enjoys a rich experience of working in various capacities in the energy/power sector in Uttar Pradesh. He was principal secretary/additional chief secretary, energy, as well as chairman of all energy corporations including, the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), from November 2019 to February 2021.

He also worked briefly as managing director of Varanasi discom in 2006. He headed other important departments like home, medical, health and family welfare and transport as their principal secretary. Kumar is B Tech (electrical), M Tech (communication and radar) and M Phil in social science. Only two of six the UPERC chairmen appointed so far since the commission came into being in 1999 were technocrats, all others being bureaucrats.