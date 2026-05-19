Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has blacklisted a construction firm and a third-party inspection agency, suspended three engineers and ordered a statewide safety audit of water tank projects following the collapse of an under-construction tank in Bareilly, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

UP govt blacklists firms, suspends officials over Bareilly water tank collapse

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On May 4, a tank collapsed in Alampur Jafarabad development block of Bareilly district. An immediate intervention into the matter was ordered by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the statement said.

Acting on the preliminary findings of an investigation committee, the government blacklisted construction firm NCC and third-party inspection agency BLG Construction Services.

Both agencies will now be barred from receiving future government contracts, it said.

Authorities have also lodged an FIR against NCC and BLG Construction Services over alleged lapses in construction and inspection processes.

The statement said Executive Engineer Kumkum, as well as two junior engineers associated with Jal Nigam were suspended for alleged negligence in discharge of duties. They are subjects of an investigation now.

In addition, the services of two outsourced assistant engineers were terminated, while the Bareilly in-charge of BLG Construction Services was removed from duty with immediate effect, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also imposed financial penalties on the agencies indicted. NCC has been fined five per cent of the total project cost and directed to reconstruct the collapsed water tank at its own expense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also imposed financial penalties on the agencies indicted. NCC has been fined five per cent of the total project cost and directed to reconstruct the collapsed water tank at its own expense. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} BLG Construction Services has been fined one per cent of the project cost for alleged lapses in supervision and quality checks, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BLG Construction Services has been fined one per cent of the project cost for alleged lapses in supervision and quality checks, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swatantra Dev Singh has directed officials to ensure strict quality control in all water tank projects, underway or finished, across Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swatantra Dev Singh has directed officials to ensure strict quality control in all water tank projects, underway or finished, across Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister also ordered safety audits of such projects through third-party agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also ordered safety audits of such projects through third-party agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said further action may be taken after the final investigation report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said further action may be taken after the final investigation report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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