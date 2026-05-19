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UP govt blacklists firms, suspends officials over Bareilly water tank collapse

UP govt blacklists firms, suspends officials over Bareilly water tank collapse

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has blacklisted a construction firm and a third-party inspection agency, suspended three engineers and ordered a statewide safety audit of water tank projects following the collapse of an under-construction tank in Bareilly, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

UP govt blacklists firms, suspends officials over Bareilly water tank collapse

On May 4, a tank collapsed in Alampur Jafarabad development block of Bareilly district. An immediate intervention into the matter was ordered by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the statement said.

Acting on the preliminary findings of an investigation committee, the government blacklisted construction firm NCC and third-party inspection agency BLG Construction Services.

Both agencies will now be barred from receiving future government contracts, it said.

Authorities have also lodged an FIR against NCC and BLG Construction Services over alleged lapses in construction and inspection processes.

The statement said Executive Engineer Kumkum, as well as two junior engineers associated with Jal Nigam were suspended for alleged negligence in discharge of duties. They are subjects of an investigation now.

In addition, the services of two outsourced assistant engineers were terminated, while the Bareilly in-charge of BLG Construction Services was removed from duty with immediate effect, the statement said.

 
lucknow uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt blacklists firms, suspends officials over Bareilly water tank collapse
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt blacklists firms, suspends officials over Bareilly water tank collapse
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