UP government sets up judicial commission to probe killing of Atiq’s son

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a two-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

The commission includes retired high court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra and retired DG, police, Vijay Kumar Gupta. The panel will look into all the aspects of the encounter, said a state government officer.

Asad and his aide Ghulam, wanted in lawyer Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force (UP STF) in Jhansi on April 13. The state police had announced ₹5 lakh reward each on the two who were on the run after the killing of Pal in Prayagraj on February 24.

Earlier, the state government had announced the formation of a three-member judicial inquiry committee headed by Allahabad high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf. Two other members of the committee include retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DG, police, Subesh Kumar Singh.

The state government had also formed a special investigating team (SITs) to probe the killing of Atiq and Ashraf by three assailants on April 15 night while the duo was being taken to a local hospital for a medical examination in Prayagraj.