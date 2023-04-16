UP govt forms judicial commission to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother

The Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the Prayagraj incident in which mafia brothers Atiq Ahmad and Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants on Saturday night, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, a former judge of the Allahabad high court, will lead the commission which will submit its report to the state government in the next two months.

Former district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former director general of police (DGP) Subesh Kumar Singh are the other two members of the panel.

The home department of the state government constituted the judicial commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. The Act is for the appointment of commissions to inquire into matters that are related with the general public. This Act is applicable throughout the country.

According to legal experts, the Judicial Commission will have overriding powers to probe the incident after looking into all aspects and details.

Mafia-politician and former member of Parliament (MP) Atiq Ahmad and his former legislator brother were gunned down by three assailants when the duo was being taken by police to the Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital for their daily medical examination. The assailants were nabbed from the crime spot itself and a named FIR was lodged by the station house officer (SHO) of Dhumanganj police station.