'UP govt has freed 67,000 acres of land from land mafia': CM Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh revenue department has so far freed 67,000 acres of land from the land mafia during the tenure of the current government and priority has been given to make sports grounds on it, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
Replying to a question raised by MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi, Adityanath said, "After this government was formed in 2017, an anti-land mafia task force was constituted to free public and private land grabbed under the patronage of those who were in power and using other tricks. The task force has so far freed 67,000 acres of land of the revenue department."
"Priority has been given to sports grounds, whether under the sports department, the youth welfare department or under the MGNREGA. Our effort is that the sports grounds should be made at the panchayat level. If land is found near primary or upper primary schools, then children will get space for themselves and villagers will also get space for holding public programmes," he said.
The chief minister said the intention of his government is that the sports grounds should be located near the primary and upper primary schools.
"The district magistrates have been instructed to exchange land if needed. So far, sports grounds have been made in thousands of village panchayats," he said.
Adityanath also said sports kits have been provided to the "yuvak mangal dal" and "mahila mangal dal".
Meanwhile, in the post-lunch session, Samajwadi Party (SP) members protested the passing of certain bills in the Legislative Council without a proper discussion.
Amidst the noise, Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh declared that the bills have been passed by voice vote. Terming it as murder of democracy, the SP members trooped to the well of the House and some of them sat on a "dharna". Following this, the chairman adjourned the House till 11 am on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP govt has freed 67,000 acres of land from land mafia': CM Yogi Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP CM Covid Care Fund received 412 crore till July last year': CM Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Girl found dead, cousin injured hours after they went missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-reliant development key in UP govt’s budget for FY 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to set law university at Prayagraj, allocates ₹450cr for district courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt make provision of ₹1,175 crores for metro rail projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP chief Mayawati says UP government's budget 'extremely disappointing'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹200 cr for Ayodhya and Varanasi, cheaper loans for farmers in UP Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s 1st paperless budget likely to boost infra projects before 2022 polls
- A sum of up to ₹50,000 was earmarked for every legislator to buy an iPad to ensure they were able to access and upload documents in the state Assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors
- State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi to meet boatman who accompanied her at Sangam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit girl had turned him down. He wanted to avenge insult: Cops on Unnao case
- Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox