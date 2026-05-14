UP govt launches reading drive in schools to reduce screen time

: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all government and aided schools across the state to strengthen reading habits among students during the 2026-27 academic session. According to the government, the initiative aims to shift students “from screens to pages” by promoting a stronger reading culture in educational institutions.

During this session, principals, teachers and students will spend one class period reading books, magazines or stories of their choice. (For representation only)

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In an order issued on May 13, additional chief secretary for secondary and basic education Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma instructed education officials across the state to ensure proper implementation of the “reading campaign” and “reading hours” programme in schools and libraries. The order was sent to joint education directors, deputy education directors, district inspectors of schools and district basic education officers across Uttar Pradesh. Schools have been directed to make newspapers regularly available to students and organise news reading sessions during morning assemblies.

The government said discussions on important news articles would improve vocabulary, logical thinking, concentration, social awareness and preparation for competitive examinations. Schools and libraries have also been asked to organise interaction sessions with local writers, literary personalities and senior readers to motivate students.

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{{^usCountry}} Special attention has been given to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya institutions and school libraries. As part of the campaign, the government has also promoted the slogan “Books, not bouquets”, asking institutions to present books instead of mementoes during award ceremonies. Schools have also been directed to form “Reading Clubs” to help students understand India’s literary and cultural heritage. Under another initiative, schools will conduct a weekly “DEAR” session, meaning “Drop Everything and Read”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special attention has been given to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya institutions and school libraries. As part of the campaign, the government has also promoted the slogan “Books, not bouquets”, asking institutions to present books instead of mementoes during award ceremonies. Schools have also been directed to form “Reading Clubs” to help students understand India’s literary and cultural heritage. Under another initiative, schools will conduct a weekly “DEAR” session, meaning “Drop Everything and Read”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During this session, principals, teachers and students will spend one class period reading books, magazines or stories of their choice. Monthly “Reading Quiz Festivals” based on books, children’s literature and newspapers will also be organised. Students taking part in these activities will be given prizes. The government has also introduced “Super-20 Readers” and “Super-30 Readers” recognition programmes. At the end of the academic session, schools will also select a “Champion Reader of the Year” based on the highest number of books read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During this session, principals, teachers and students will spend one class period reading books, magazines or stories of their choice. Monthly “Reading Quiz Festivals” based on books, children’s literature and newspapers will also be organised. Students taking part in these activities will be given prizes. The government has also introduced “Super-20 Readers” and “Super-30 Readers” recognition programmes. At the end of the academic session, schools will also select a “Champion Reader of the Year” based on the highest number of books read. {{/usCountry}}

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The order said expenses related to certificates, awards and reading activities would be covered through schools’ composite grant funds. Calling the initiative a “shared resolve to shape the future of the state”, the education department urged officials to closely monitor the campaign so that it reaches every student across Uttar Pradesh.

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