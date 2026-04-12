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UP govt plans Yuva Samvad Sangams across state on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

UP govt plans Yuva Samvad Sangams across state on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government will organise "Yuva Samvad Sangams" across all assembly constituencies on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on April 14.

UP govt plans Yuva Samvad Sangams across state on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

The campaign will be monitored through a state-level command centre, with real-time supervision of programmes carried out through a projector unit to ensure quality and effectiveness, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

As part of the programme, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives will reach out to the people and share Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideas of equality, social justice and constitutional values.

The objective is to connect the new generation with the Constitution, social harmony and democratic values, the statement said.

In addition to this, programmes will be held in all offices, schools, hostels and institutions under the social welfare department.

Special events will be organised in universities, colleges and other educational institutions. These will include garlanding of Dr Ambedkar's statues and portraits, seminars, essay writing, speech and debate competitions. There will also be detailed discussions on his life, teachings and the making of the Constitution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt plans Yuva Samvad Sangams across state on Ambedkar's birth anniversary
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt plans Yuva Samvad Sangams across state on Ambedkar's birth anniversary
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