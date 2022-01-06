Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt renames Sainik School after General Bipin Rawat

The Mainpuri-based school, one of three in the state, will now be known as ‘General Bipin Rawat Sainik School,’ the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed a Sainik School in the state after General Bipin Rawat, the country's first chief of defence staff (CDS), who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu last December.

Also Read | CDS Rawat chopper crash a CFIT accident, say officials

“As a tribute to General Bipin Rawat, who sacrificed his life in the service of the nation, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided that Sainik School, Mainpuri, will be, henceforth, known as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed in a tweet on Wednesday.

 

The Mainpuri-based Sainik School, which became functional on April 1, 2019, is among 33 such educational institutes in the country, of which there are three in Uttar Pradesh. The other two schools in the state are in Jhansi and Amethi. It also has one more Sainik School, in Lucknow; however, while the others are run by the Sainik Schools Society under the ministry of defence, the one in Lucknow is operated by the UP Sainik Schools Society.

General Rawat, who was also the nation's incumbent CDS, was among 13 passengers who lost their lives when their chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, on December 8 last year. The deceased included the officer's wife, Madhulika Rawat, as well. Only one occupant, Indian Air Force's (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh, initially survived the mishap; he breathed his last in a military hospital in Bengaluru on December 15, pushing the toll to 14. 

Group Captain Varun Singh's demise meant that the crash resulted in the death of everyone who was onboard the ill-fated helicopter.

bipin rawat sainik school
