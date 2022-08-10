U.P. govt to distribute fortified rice through PDS to fight anaemia: Official

The U.P. food and supplies department to roll out the distribution of fortified rice through its public distribution scheme (PDS) to counter anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across the state, informed additional commissioner Arun Kumar on Wednesday while addressing a workshop organised by United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) in partnership with New Concept Information Systems.

The AYY (Antyodaya Ann Yojana), TPDS (Targeted Population Distribution System), PM-POSHAN and ICDS are part of the rollout.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), food fortification is one of the widely accepted food-based strategies to address anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies, the others being dietary diversification and micronutrient supplementation, said Dr Siddharth

Waghulkar, deputy head, nutrition and school feeding unit, UNWFP.

Fortified rice offers a huge potential to improve the anaemia situation in the state where the study shows it was prevalent in more than 50% of women and children when provided through the food safety net schemes, Dr Waghulkar said.