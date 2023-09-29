U.P. govt to expedite 2100 tube-well projects in 62 dists

Lucknow: To provide potable water to people and accelerate irrigation-related projects in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed the irrigation and water resources department to expedite the pending work of water treatment and irrigation projects within the state, said a government statement on Friday.

The irrigation and water resources department is also going to modernize the water distribution system of more than 100 government tube-wells. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under a detailed action plan, the irrigation and water resources department has started efforts at different levels. Besides, ₹244.19 crore has been released as the third instalment during the fiscal year 2023-24 to expedite the construction of 2100 pending tube-wells in 62 districts across the state, as per the statement.

The total estimated cost of the project is ₹841.98 crore and the existing fund allocation (as the third instalment out of the provisioned amount) of ₹410 crore under the NABARD-funded project has been released after government approval. In addition, repair work has been speeded up by spending ₹7.16 crore on the modernization of tube-wells in many areas of the state, including Banda, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Meerut and Bhadohi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the chief engineer and head of the irrigation and water resources department have been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the completion of the work. It is their duty to ensure that the funds allocated for the project are exclusively utilized for the intended purpose.

The irrigation and water resources department is also going to modernize the water distribution system of more than 100 government tube-wells and replace dilapidated electrical equipment across all districts falling under the southern region of the state. An amount of ₹2.99 crore has been provisioned for the project, out of which ₹1.49 crore has been released as the first instalment which will help in completing the pending work within the project, according to the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, the project entails the replacement of 137 government tube-wells and 14 pump sets in Banda, 50 in the Sultanpur Sadar area, 22 in the Shahganj assembly constituency of Jaunpur, 80 government tube-wells and 14 pump sets within the tube-well section east of Meerut, alongside the modernization of the water distribution system for 69 government tube-wells in Bhadohi. The initial disbursement of funds stands at ₹1 crore. As a result, a total of ₹7.16 crore has been released as the first instalment to facilitate the modernization of the tube-well water distribution system and replacement of outdated electrical equipment across five districts, including the south zone.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON