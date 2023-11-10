U.P. govt to incentivise SRTC workers for festive overtime

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced incentives for all state road transport corporation (UPSRTC) drivers and conductors serving during the 11-day festive period from November 10 to 20. Leaves, including those of officers, have been canceled for Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhat. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to a government statement, those on duty for 10 days who meet the required kilometer count will receive a lump sum of ₹3,500, and those working the entire 11-day period will receive ₹4,400. This incentive scheme applies to UPSRTC drivers and conductors for these 11 days, ensuring their availability during heavy inter-city and Delhi passenger traffic.

Masoom Ali Sarwar, managing director of UPSRTC, explained that contracted and outsourced drivers and conductors covering a specified average distance for a minimum of 10 days will receive a special incentive of ₹3,500 at a rate of ₹350 per day. During the incentive period, they need to operate the bus for an average of 300 kilometers. Those exceeding the kilometer count will be paid on an hourly basis. Depot and workshop employees, including outsourced workers, are also eligible for the scheme. They will receive ₹1,800, and workshop employees working for 10 days during this period will get ₹1,500, with additional rewards for outstanding work.

To enhance passenger management, bus stations with high passenger loads such as Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Katghar, Bhaisali, Sohrab Gate, Bareilly, Satellite, Kaiserbagh, Alam Bagh, Charbagh, and Awadh (Kamta) will be assigned additional staff members. Each of these bus stations has been allocated ₹5,000 for incentive disbursement to employees.

