U.P. govt will promote Mahoba’s “paan” globally: Dy CM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the state government will promote Mahoba’s betel leaf (paan) at the world level. Maurya, who was in Mahoba on Friday to review the progress of development projects there, inspected betel leaf cultivation and collected feedback from the farmers engaged in it.
He directed officials to make available the benefits of all the schemes run by the government to promote betel cultivation. The betel leaf cultivation should be given special priority by providing all assistance to the farmers, he said.
The deputy CM held a meeting with entrepreneurs and discussed the problems related to betel leaf cultivation and industrial development of the district with them. The entrepreneurs gave suggestions to popularise the products of the district and betel cultivation globally.
Under “One District, One Product” scheme, the “Gourahari” stone work should be promoted. He directed the officers to promote the self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Bank officers were directed to activate the groups formed in the district by continuously monitoring their working.
Maurya inspected the renovation works at the Buddhist monastery located on Charkhari bypass road in Mahoba and Choti Chandrika temple. He interacted with students near Kirat Sagar lake. The students gave suggestions related to the development of Kirat Sagar. He directed the officers to implement the suggestions given by the students.
Now strawberry farming set to start in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Now farmers of Prayagraj will also be seen cultivating strawberries usually grown in cold climate. The horticulture department has been given a target of starting strawberry cultivation on two hectares of land, say district officials in the know of the things. District horticulture officer (DHO), Prayagraj, Nalin Sundaram Bhatt said, “Strawberry cultivation is more profitable as compared to other crops but it is a high investment, high return farming.”
PCJ holds training on fact-checking techniques, tools with journalists
JAMMU: Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) on Friday conducted a training programme for journalists and journalism students on fact-checking methods and tools. Rakesh Goswami GNI India Training Network trainer, professor, and regional director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Jammu, conducted the training programme. The training programme was aimed to combat fake news and misinformation. During the programme, participants were informed about tools for visual and verification.
In MP, a district bans entry of husband, son of women sarpanch to gram sabha meetings
Bhopal/Sagar: Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has banned the entry of husbands of women sarpanches, known commonly as sarpanch pati, to all gram sabha meetings. The order, which also extends to other family members such as their sons, was issued after it emerged that male members of the families of women sarpanches were not just running the show but even taking oath in their stead.
Bihar FM alleges Centre’s fund cut for SSA, BJP says state’s ploy to hide mess
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday said the Centre was “deliberately trying to create a financial crisis in the state”. Citing the example of Centre's flagship Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, Choudhary said the scheme involves fund sharing pattern of 60:40 between the centre and the state government, but there was a a huge shortfall in the central share in the last fiscal. Unfortunately, the trend continues even in the new fiscal, the minister said.
Leh to Manali in 30 hours: Cyclist Adil Teli sets off for world record attempt
SRINAGAR Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez flagged off cyclist Adil Teli from tourist reception centre here on Friday morning. Director tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo was also present in the occasion. Hafeez said that Teli is attempting to pedal for the Leh to Manali circuit on Friday morning in around 30 hours. The current record for the distance is 34 hours and 54 minutes.
