U.P. govt will promote Mahoba’s “paan” globally: Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the state government will promote Mahoba’s betel leaf (paan) at the world level. Maurya, who was in Mahoba on Friday to review the progress of development projects there, inspected betel leaf cultivation and collected feedback from the farmers engaged in it.

He directed officials to make available the benefits of all the schemes run by the government to promote betel cultivation. The betel leaf cultivation should be given special priority by providing all assistance to the farmers, he said.

The deputy CM held a meeting with entrepreneurs and discussed the problems related to betel leaf cultivation and industrial development of the district with them. The entrepreneurs gave suggestions to popularise the products of the district and betel cultivation globally.

Under “One District, One Product” scheme, the “Gourahari” stone work should be promoted. He directed the officers to promote the self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Bank officers were directed to activate the groups formed in the district by continuously monitoring their working.

Maurya inspected the renovation works at the Buddhist monastery located on Charkhari bypass road in Mahoba and Choti Chandrika temple. He interacted with students near Kirat Sagar lake. The students gave suggestions related to the development of Kirat Sagar. He directed the officers to implement the suggestions given by the students.