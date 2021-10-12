UP govt worked in a planned way to improve healthcare system: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said with the enhancement of medical resources and expansion of health infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh was fast working to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and every district in the state would soon have a medical college to provide accessible healthcare facilities to people.

He was speaking in a programme to distribute Ayushman cards to Antyoday card holders under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

“The state government has worked in a planned and phased manner to improve the existing healthcare system, expand health infrastructure in the state and provide proper healthcare facilities to every needy in the state,” he said.

The CM said between 1947 and 2016, there were only 15 medical colleges in the state. Soon, UP would have 49 medical colleges, of which 16 had been built on the PPP model. “On completion of five years of the government, every district will have a medical college,” he added.

With teamwork and sustained efforts, the state has emerged successful in fighting against diseases like Japanese Encephalitis and Covid-19. The government controlled the diseases with the launch of cleanliness, sanitization drives, supply of pure drinking water and hygiene.

During the event, the CM handed over Ayushman health cards to 15 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan in a symbolic manner and simultaneously, 1,00,000 beneficiaries received Ayushman cards across the state, through public representatives.

Ayushman cards will be distributed to over 40.79 lakh Antyoday ration card holder families in various districts of the state. Under this, over 1.30 crore people will be provided a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family each year.

Medical education minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, medical health and family welfare minister Jai Pratap Singh, member of NITI Aayog Dr Vinod Paul and minister of state for medical and health and family welfare Atul Garg were present in the programme.