...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP: Groom leads his wedding procession in protest against smart meter installation

UP: Groom leads his wedding procession in protest against smart meter installation

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 01:05 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Banda , In an unusual protest, a groom in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Monday staged a demonstration along with his wedding procession against the installation of smart meters, alleging arbitrary billing by the power department.

UP: Groom leads his wedding procession in protest against smart meter installation

Wearing traditional wedding headgear, Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Ujrehata village, reached the historic Ashok Lott intersection in Banda district headquarters with around a hundred members of his wedding procession.

Initially, onlookers believed it to be a regular procession, but soon, the groom and the 'baratis' began raising slogans to the tune of a band and marched towards the Collectorate.

Speaking to reporters outside the district magistrate's office, Kumar said that he was handed an inflated electricity bill based on a smart meter by power department employees during the procession, along with a warning that his electricity connection would be disconnected if the bill was not paid.

He alleged that a smart meter had been forcibly installed at his house after removing the conventional meter, resulting in higher bills than before. Despite lodging several complaints seeking its removal, no official paid heed, he claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
banda electricity bill uttar pradesh protest
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Groom leads his wedding procession in protest against smart meter installation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Groom leads his wedding procession in protest against smart meter installation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.