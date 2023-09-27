U.P. has emerged as dynamic tourism destination: Tourism minister

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as country’s dynamic tourism destination, favoured by travellers from across the globe due to remarkable improvements in our infrastructure, connectivity, and law and order scenario in the present regime, said Jaiveer Singh, minister of tourism and culture, state government here on Wednesday.

Flower petals being showered on tourists to welcome at the Agra Fort on World Tourism Day, in Agra, Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering at an event organised by the state tourism department on World Tourism Day at a city hotel, Singh said: “Tourism sector has bounced back showing a remarkable resilience post the global pandemic.”

“The sector has not just recovered but has registered an unprecedented growth,” Singh added.

“This transformation is an indication of the remarkable improvements in our infrastructure, connectivity and the outstanding law and order maintained under the present regime,” said Singh.

“Uttar Pradesh offers diverse tourist destinations, catering to every traveller’s preference, whether it is eco-tourism, adventure tourism, religious tourism, youth tourism, or more,” added Singh.

The minister also apprised the gathering about the 12 tourism circuits in the state.

On the occasion, artistes from the Bhatkhande Music University performed Kathak dance and Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj captivated the audience with his musical performance.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and director, tourism Ashwani Kumar Pandey.

