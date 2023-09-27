Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. has emerged as dynamic tourism destination: Tourism minister

U.P. has emerged as dynamic tourism destination: Tourism minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 27, 2023 08:33 PM IST

The state caters to every traveller’s preference, whether it is eco-tourism, adventure tourism, religious tourism or youth tourism, the minister says on World Tourism Day.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as country’s dynamic tourism destination, favoured by travellers from across the globe due to remarkable improvements in our infrastructure, connectivity, and law and order scenario in the present regime, said Jaiveer Singh, minister of tourism and culture, state government here on Wednesday.

Flower petals being showered on tourists to welcome at the Agra Fort on World Tourism Day, in Agra, Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering at an event organised by the state tourism department on World Tourism Day at a city hotel, Singh said: “Tourism sector has bounced back showing a remarkable resilience post the global pandemic.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The sector has not just recovered but has registered an unprecedented growth,” Singh added.

“This transformation is an indication of the remarkable improvements in our infrastructure, connectivity and the outstanding law and order maintained under the present regime,” said Singh.

“Uttar Pradesh offers diverse tourist destinations, catering to every traveller’s preference, whether it is eco-tourism, adventure tourism, religious tourism, youth tourism, or more,” added Singh.

The minister also apprised the gathering about the 12 tourism circuits in the state.

On the occasion, artistes from the Bhatkhande Music University performed Kathak dance and Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj captivated the audience with his musical performance.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and director, tourism Ashwani Kumar Pandey.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh connectivity infrastructure
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP