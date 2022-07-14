U.P.: HC reserves order on maintainability of plea challenging AU VC’s appointment

The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order on maintainability of a petition challenging appointment of Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, the vice chancellor of the Allahabad University (AU). The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir heard the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by an RTI activist Naveen Prakash Nautiyal from Uttarakhand.

According to the petitioner, Prof Sangeeta Srivastava does not have the minimum qualification required for appointment to the post of vice chancellor. Therefore, she should be removed from the post. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner, while advocate Kshitij Shailendra appeared for the Allahabad University.