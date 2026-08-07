UP higher edu institutions: Comprehensive anti-drug drive on anvil

In a meeting chaired by the state’s higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, at the Vidhan Sabha complex on Friday, a comprehensive anti-drug campaign for higher education institutions of the state was laid out.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The meeting was attended by registrars and controllers of examinations from across the universities of the state.

An action plan was finalised to make anti-drug campaigns in higher education institutions effective, sustainable, and result-oriented.

Students at these institutions will take a two-minute anti-drug pledge before the start of each working day. Additionally, public awareness activities such as ‘Run for a Drug-Free India’ (anti-drug runs), marathons, marches, speeches, essay competitions, art contests, plays, and street plays will be organised.

Under the plan teachers will dedicate the last 10 minutes of one of their class periods each week to engaging in dialogue and motivational discussions with students regarding substance abuse. Educational tours to cultural, spiritual, and inspirational sites will also be organized to foster positive thinking and life values among students.

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{{^usCountry}} To ensure widespread publicity for the campaign, hoardings, wall paintings, and social media will be utilised across campuses and public spaces, and the maximum number of students will be linked to the ‘My Bharat’ portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To ensure widespread publicity for the campaign, hoardings, wall paintings, and social media will be utilised across campuses and public spaces, and the maximum number of students will be linked to the ‘My Bharat’ portal. {{/usCountry}}

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The entire state has been divided into five zones for the effective monitoring of the campaign. A senior departmental officer will be appointed as the nodal officer for each zone. Regular monitoring of the campaign will be conducted by a senior nodal officer at the university level, the principal at the college level, and a designated nodal officer at the faculty level.

Several stringent decisions were also taken during the meeting to curb substance abuse. A strict ban on the sale of any form of intoxicant within a 500-meter radius of all universities and colleges will be enforced.

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Regular inspections will be carried out in hostels, canteens, and on campuses. Items arriving via online delivery or courier services will be screened at the entry gates. Students prone to substance abuse will be identified and provided counselling; if necessary, their parents will be called in for a dialogue.

All these initiatives are being taken to realise the resolve of a ‘Developed India – Developed Uttar Pradesh.’